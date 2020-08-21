Arizona man accused of planning murder brother, to turn family into ‘sex slaves’

MESA, Ariz. (WVLT/CBS 5) - An Arizona man was arrested after being accused of plotting to murder his brother and turn his brother’s family into “sex slaves.”

CBS 5 reported that 36-year-old Ross Emmick was arrested August 14 and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, theft by extortion, stalking and computer tampering.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a feud between Emmick and his brother over an inheritance left by their grandparents. CBS 5 reported that, according to police, the money had been legally given to Emmick’s brother, but he did “not believe that the victim should have received any money.”

The brother reportedly sought and was granted a restraining order.

In July, CBS 5 reported that investigators said Emmick’s girlfriend reached out to police and warned them that Emmick was planning to do something to his brother and said she was scared. She reportedly said Emmick was “a lot smarter than you think he is ... he is 100% positive that he can do whatever he is going to do numerous times.”

Police said the girlfriend also said that Emmick claimed he would “wreak havoc” on his brother’s life until he dropped the restraining order and paid the money back.

CBS 5 reported police met with Emmick on July 2 and told him to “let it go” and told him to stick to the order as well as “money is not that important.”

However, following that conversation, police were informed of emails sent to the brother from Emmick, in which Emmick said he was “going to have your house burnt down again and again and again.” He also reportedly said that if his brother went to the police he would “take your life and your son and daughter become victims of rape and torture.”

The police report also said that Emmick told his brother that “you will be kill [sic] they will be kidnapped and turned into sex slaves” and “you are going to be killed.”

CBS 5 reported Emmick had a plan to kill his brother and that he had hired people to do it. During an interview, police said Emmick admitted to hiring someone to kill his brother, but later said he made that up.

CBS 5 reported Emmick was taken into custody and was being held on a $350,000 bail and was due in court Friday.

