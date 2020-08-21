Blount County officials performing mass testing after several inmates tested positive for COVID-19

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced it will perform a mass COVID-19 testing event in its corrections facilities after 16 inmates tested positive for the virus over the past two weeks.

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said Friday that BCSO will “test corrections deputies and more than 500 inmates for COVID-19 after several inmates tested positive for the virus within the last two weeks.”

The testing is set to take place next week at the sheriff’s office “out of an abundance of caution to protect the deputies who are assigned to corrections as well as the county’s 500-plus inmate population,” according to a release.

Medical staff with Southern Health Partners will conduct the testing along with the officials with the Blount County Health Department.

“The inmates who tested positive, 16 in total, are quarantined and recovering in a separate, confined area within the corrections facility. The majority of inmates who tested positive are reporting mild symptoms with one inmate requiring additional medical observation. No inmates have died from the virus,” the sheriff’s office reports.

There have been a total of 20 employees with the sheriff’s office to test positive for the virus since July, according to officials. All of the employees, except for three are back at work.

Sheriff Berrong says the sheriff’s office will continue to follow guidelines laid out by the CDC and the state health department, “including vigorous deep cleaning throughout the Justice Center and corrections facility, assuring employees who are symptomatic stay at home, mandating face coverings and physical distancing for our deputies when communicating with citizens on calls for service, requiring face coverings and taking the temperature of citizens entering the Justice Center, closely monitoring the health of incoming arrestees before being allowed into the corrections facility, and other requirements.”

“We are doing everything in our power to keep COVID-19 out of the Justice Center and our corrections facility,” Sheriff Berrong said. “Because we are a 24/7 operation and our patrol and corrections deputies continually make contact with citizens and inmates throughout their shifts, our deputies are particularly vulnerable.”

“Over the last few months, we have learned a lot about COVID-19. An important characteristic of this virus is that some people don’t know they have it because they are asymptomatic -- no fever, nor any of the other common symptoms attributable to COVID-19. Wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing only goes so far in some of the situations our deputies are exposed to. Early on, the state of Tennessee allowed first responders access to which addresses had a COVID-19 positive case, but it was later revoked. Now when we arrive at a residence, we walk in blind, and it places our first responders at additional risk. COVID-19 has not stopped crime, and it has not halted the need for law enforcement services in our communities. Life goes on. When our citizens call for help, we go, and when we arrive on a call, we don’t know whether someone is sick or not. We will continue to do our best to stop the spread of COVID-19 with the resources we have, and we will NOT stop serving and protecting this community.”

