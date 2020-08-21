Burglary, shooting suspect arrested in Grainger County

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson City Police Department said a burglary and shooting suspect was arrested Wednesday in Grainger County.

According to a release, the suspect, Skylar Dale Owens, 19, of Jefferson City, was arrested after investigators said they found several stolen items linked to multiple vehicle burglaries in Jefferson City.

The suspect is also accused of shooting a handgun outside of a moving car while driving through an apartment complex on Hillview Dr. on August, 13, 2020. There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Ownes was arrested Wednesday on US 25E in Grainger County on 3 counts of burglary, 3 counts of theft, 2 counts of reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Jefferson County Justice Center.

