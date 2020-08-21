Advertisement

‘Cannon’s Life Matters’: N.C. man’s mural honors 5-year-old who was fatally shot

Skeeter Tulloch, from Lee County, painted a large mural on the street that reads, “Cannon’s Life Matters.”
Aug. 21, 2020
LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man took it a step further to honor Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle on Aug. 9.

Skeeter Tulloch, from Lee County, painted a large mural on the street that reads, “Cannon’s Life Matters.”

Tulloch painted the mural Aug. 14, a day after Cannon was laid to rest.

According to an event page, “Bike On Cannon,” the 5-year-old was playing outside and riding a bike with his siblings when he was shot at point-blank range by a neighbor.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s killing.

More than $815,000 had been raised for the family by Friday through a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

