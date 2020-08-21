Advertisement

CDC advises cities to let homeless camps stay put amid pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising cities across the country to leave homeless camps in place during the pandemic.
(WNDU)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising cities across the country to leave homeless camps in place during the pandemic.

The CDC said the camp sites are better for social distancing than people gathering in shelters during this time. The City of Knoxville says it didn’t enforce the homeless moving into shelters at the beginning of the pandemic for this very reason.

Karm said its shelter has only reported a handful of positive cases throughout the pandemic. The organization has been reportedly working with the health department to keep track of positive COVID-19 cases so they don’t spread around the city. Karm says a worker writes down every name, takes visitors’ temperature, asks questions about who they slept near and tests guests for antibodies to monitor the potential of a spread throughout the area.

“[With] the unknown whereabouts of where they’ve been before they show up at our front door, we’ve only had a handful of cases which is really really remarkable,” said Karm spokesperson Burt Rosen. “The folks that Karm serves are typically not those who are going to stay put so you begin to picture what happens if you get an infection inside the building that goes outside the building and then those individuals are going out to Market Square.”

Rosen says during the pandemic, the shelter has been seeing less people and campsites have been growing, but Karm is still doing extra cleaning and taking precautions recommended by the CDC for those who chose to stay there.

