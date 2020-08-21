Advertisement

Chattanooga teen accused of killing mother while father watched via home security camera

Chattanooga police have charged a teen accused of strangling his mother to death.
Garrett Behlau
Garrett Behlau(WDEF)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVC) - Chattanooga police have charged a teen accused of strangling his mother to death.

Chattanooga’s WTVC reported that 19-year-old Garrett Behlau is accused of killing his mother. WTVC reported that the teen’s father watched the incident eight hours away from Chattanooga on a home security came, according to the affidavit.

Records showed Behlau’s father called police at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and told them he watched his son strangle his mother, 54-year-old Theresa Behlau, “until she was lifeless.” The father also told investigators he saw Garrett drag Theresa’s body out of the camera’s vision.

WTVC reported that when officers arrived, they found Garrett sitting on his bedroom floor. The affidavit said he told police his mother was in woods nearby. Officers searched the woods, according to official documents, and found her body with her head covered by plastic wrap.

The father reportedly recorded clips of the murder, which officers viewed. The affidavit reportedly showed the teen strangle his mother and drag her body before returning with paper towels. Police said they found paper towels in a trash can inside the home.

WTVC reported Behlau was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

