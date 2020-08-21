Dollywood Light the Night 5K moved to new date

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new date and time has been set for Dollywood’s Light the Night 5K.

According to a press release, the event will now be held January 2, 2021 at 6 p.m. That’s the day after Dollywood closes for the season.

“With current protocols related to COVID-19 safety and social distancing, we’ve moved our popular holiday race to the end of the holiday season rather than the beginning,” said the release.

Dollywood’s holiday light display will still be featured at the event.

