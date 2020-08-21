Advertisement

Gov. Lee announces $61 million emergency broadband Grant

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a $61 million emergency grant to improve access to broadband internet across the state.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a $61 million emergency grant to improve access to broadband internet across the state.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has only further elevated the importance of access to reliable, affordable broadband internet to facilitate telemedicine, distance learning, and telecommuting,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank the members of our Financial Stimulus Accountability Group and the Department of Economic and Community Development for their work in distributing these funds to shovel-ready projects that will directly benefit Tennesseans.”

The funds will be contributed to 62 projects intended to bring high-speed internet access to families and individuals in Tennessee who currently do not have access.

“The emergence of COVID-19 greatly accelerated the need for widespread access to broadband. As all of us adjust to the new normal of social distance, technology becomes even more critical to study, work and socialize,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “These dollars will allow for implementation of greatly needed projects crucial to bringing us together virtually as we strive to stay apart physically.”

According to a release, these projects are limited to those that would enhance access to individuals and families affected during the COVID-19 pandemic by the lack of broadband access in their area.

“This $61 million investment in additional broadband grants, in conjunction with the $60 million the General Assembly has already appropriated, will continue to increase access to high speed internet services across Tennessee. Our families, schools, businesses, and health care communities will benefit from this enhanced broadband infrastructure,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton. “I appreciate Gov. Lee, Lt. Gov. McNally, our Accountability Group members and the General Assembly for their ongoing efforts to help strengthen Tennessee’s infrastructure; we will continue working together to identify and create solutions that address both our immediate and our emerging, long-term needs.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

