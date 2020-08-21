Advertisement

Gov. Lee says state working to release COVID-19 school data

Tennessee could release more data on COVID-19 cases in schools if Gov. Bill Lee gets the answer he wants from the federal government.
(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee could release more data on COVID-19 cases in schools if Gov. Bill Lee gets the answer he wants from the federal government.

At a news conference Thursday, the Republican said his administration is asking federal officials how specific Tennessee can get in disclosing cases of COVID-19 in schools.

Earlier this month, Lee told reporters the state was working on a plan so communities can know what’s happening in schools regarding COVID-19. His administration said Tuesday federal health and student privacy laws prevent Tennessee from handing over detailed case confirmations in school districts.

Instead, the Department of Health is releasing case counts among school-aged children broken down by county.

