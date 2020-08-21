Johnson City teen arrested in shooting incident

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT) – A teenager was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported that a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after police investigated a “shooting incident” that occurred at 6:38 p.m. at the intersection of Jay Street and Colorado Street Wednesday.

Investigators said there were no injuries, and the juvenile was taken into the custody of the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center.

The 17-year-old is set to appear in juvenile court on a later date.

