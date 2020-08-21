Advertisement

KCS teachers advise how to combat emotional fatigue

School staff turn to a free resource to help with their mental health
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many teachers said they feel the health and academic stressors of the upcoming school year.

“I’m worried, I’m frustrated, but I’m also kind of hopeful that through this crisis we can build an even stronger community,” said Jennifer Sauer, a middle school science teacher at South Doyle Middle School.

”We need to keep our distance to protect one another that, you know, that is frustrating for me. Extremely frustrating,” explained Anne Lefler, a fifth grade teacher at South Knoxville Elementary School.

These two teachers said they’re anxious about what’s to come this school year.

Their classes focus on collaboration.

“So while pandemics are not new, a lot of these challenges are not new, the way that we are addressing them are very new,” said Erin Canter with the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.

These teachers hope to get social and emotional support from each other and nature.

“Having a space to kind of go and have some quiet and some of that connection I think is so important,” said Amber Ford, a public health educator with the Knox County Health Department.

The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont encouraged educators to get outside to exercise their bodies and minds. If they can’t do that, they said just looking out a window at nature can be helpful.

”There’s a certain amount of that needed just for teachers and a certain amount of that social and emotional foundation and sense of ‘I’m not alone,” explained John DiDiego, with the Institute, “Even though I feel kind of alone in this, there are other people just like me in this very district, in this very school who are trying and learning and maybe we can, maybe we can do this together.”

This was an idea Lefler and Sauer said they would use to help them unwind.

“I think teachers really want a nice, peaceful space to really get that stress out,” said Sauer.

Lefler wanted to take her students outside to work in a school garden.

”It’s a good little brain break, even if we go out for five or ten minutes and say OK everybody pull a couple handfuls of weeds or something, it’s something to get em out,” explained Lefler.

They had advice to share with school staff going into the school year.

Sauer explained, ”I think finding time for yourself, every day is going to be key.”

“Be patient and give us grace,” believed Lefler.

To learn more about the free resources for educators, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Online art auction tonight supports Rose Center in Morristown

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
Artists donate to make art affordable, support education.

Eye on Education

Knox County Education Coalition members concerned for KCS first day

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Members of the Knox County Education Coalition said they had hesitations about Knox County Schools students, teachers and staff going back to class next week.

Eye on Education

Fans, community adjust to limited tickets for high school football games

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT
|
By Anne Brock
Buck Cochran played linebacker for the Oak Ridge Wildcats in the 1980s, and he loyally attends games now, but this year might see some complications.

Eye on Education

Boys and Girls learning pods welcoming kids from different schools

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Erin’s a teacher at a learning pod at Maryville’s Boys and Girls Club. She’s basically in charge of kids who learn through different schools at the same time.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Tennessee School for the Deaf preparing to reopen

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
Spaced out desks, hand sanitation stations and a completely new process greeted students and staff at the Tennessee School for the Deaf.

News

Knoxville company donates eco-friendly products to Emerald Youth school

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Emerald Youth Foundation's charter school got an eco-friendly donation from a Knoxville-based company.

Eye on Education

Learning boxes for preschoolers created by East Tenn. teacher

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Preschool during a pandemic can feel chaotic.

Eye on Education

Sevier County first-year teacher shares thoughts on starting school

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Two Sevier County School System teachers going in different directions. One has left the school system and another on the cusp of beginning his first year out of graduate school.

News

Leadership, spending issues addressed at Florida Virtual School, says Knox County Schools

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Megan Sadler
A report from the Florida Department of Education shows multiple issues were uncovered during an audit of Florida Virtual Schools, the company contracted by the Knox County Board of Education to assist with at-home teaching amid the pandemic.

Eye on Education

Knox County Board of Education approves virtual education contract

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County Board of Education will discuss spending millions of dollars to hire online-based teachers out of Florida.