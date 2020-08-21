Kentucky Derby set for September without fans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WVLT) - The 146th Kentucky Derby is scheduled for September 5, but this year there will be no fans present, according to Churchill Downs Incorporated, owners and operators of Derby City Gaming.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he supports the decision.

“The virus is still aggressively spreading in Kentucky, and the White House has announced that Jefferson County and the City of Louisville are in a ‘red zone’ based on increases in cases. This week alone the county had more than 2,300 new cases,” Gov. Beshear said. “I applaud Churchill Downs for continuing to monitor the virus and for making the right and responsible decision. I am asking all Kentuckians to take action to stop the spread of the virus so we can get back to the many traditions we enjoy, like the Kentucky Derby.”

Conversations with public health officials have been in the works regarding the derby since early May.

“This is a critical point in time for our community,” said Russell F. Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare. “This remains a very fluid situation and every event should be evaluated based on the data available as close to the date of the event as possible. We appreciate and support Churchill Downs’ decision.”

The CDI says it was a tough decision, but they are doing what’s best for everyone.

“This year’s Kentucky Derby was never going to be the celebration we’re used to, but I could not be more grateful to our tremendous team members and community partners for all of their efforts. We’ve left no stones unturned and reached the right decision,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “We hope our fans, the Louisville community and our country find an opportunity over the coming weeks to reflect on the challenges we have faced this year as a community and as a nation, and work together toward a better and safer future.”

The derby will be held September 1-5 and the following guidelines have been put into place:

• Only essential personnel and participants will be permitted on property.

• Ticket holders for all Derby week race dates and related programming, including Dawn at the Downs, will be automatically issued a refund.

• NBC will televise coverage of the Kentucky Derby and undercard racing on September 5 from 2:30-7:30 p.m. ET. The 146th running of the Kentucky Oaks will be televised Friday, September 4 on NBCSN from 3-6 p.m. ET.

