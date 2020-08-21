Advertisement

Knoxville recycling plant still owes taxes, lacks permit to operate after 2019 fire

A report from City of Knoxville officials shows that Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Facility which caught fire last summer is now operating without proper permits.
Fort Loudon Waste Recycling Center / Source: WVLT News
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report from City of Knoxville officials shows that Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Facility which caught fire last summer has not paid the taxes it owes or obtained the permit necessary to resume operation.

According to David Brace, “They currently owe the City a total of $ 30,098.84 in Real Property Taxes for the tax parcel located at 2742 Hancock Street (for tax years 2018 and 2019) and $5,646.63 in personal property taxes (Tax Year 2019), They owe $16,261.71 in real property taxes to Knox County (Tax Year 2019). At this time, the City has not initiated suit for delinquent taxes.”

Inspectors said there is currently no grinder on-site and they do not believe the plant is processing any new material.

“At this time, they do not have the necessary permits from the City to process material or operate the site. In order to reopen and resume operations, FLWR needs building, electrical and plumbing permits for a job trailer and to establish a legal occupancy for the site. Their previous Certificate of Occupancy is now void. FLWR must also obtain a Special Pollution Abatement Permit approved by the Engineering Department,” said Brace.

A massive black cloud of smoke was visible for miles around the recycling plant when it caught fire in May 2019. An OSHA investigation revealed many safety issues at the location, including fire hazards, before the fire broke out.

