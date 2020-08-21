Advertisement

KPD: Vehicle loses control, strikes utility pole on McIntyre Road

Knoxville Police said they responded to a crash in the 5200 block of McIntyre Road just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
Crash on McIntyre
Crash on McIntyre(Michael Hutchison)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police said they responded to a crash in the 5200 block of McIntyre Road just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, KPD said the driver of the vehicle had already left.

Investigators said they believe the vehicle was traveling west on McIntyre Road when it overcorrected on a curve and lost control.

The vehicle went into a ditch and flipped before hitting a utility pole.

KPD said there was no significant damage to the utility pole. The driver’s condition is unknown.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New treehouse village open in Gatlinburg

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Megan Sadler
A new treehouse village has opened inA new treehouse village has opened in Gatlinburg that gives you some of the comforts of home, but out in nature. Gatlinburg that gives you some of the comforts of home, but out in nature.

News

World Champion jump ropers share their skills

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
Multi-time world champion juim

News

Knoxville recycling plant still owes taxes, lacks permit to operate after 2019 fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A report from City of Knoxville officials shows that Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Facility which caught fire last summer is now operating without proper permits.

Weather

Rainy at times today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
It's a soggy end to the week, but it's not rainy all day.

Latest News

News

Gov. Lee says state working to release COVID-19 school data

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tennessee could release more data on COVID-19 cases in schools if Gov. Bill Lee gets the answer he wants from the federal government.

News

Delta to block middle seats into 2021

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Delta says it will block middle seats on its planes into 2021.

News

VIDEO: Bear caught climbing dumpster in Gatlinburg

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A man captured a bear climbing a large dumpster in Gatlinburg on video.

News

UT players discuss pandemic, football and more

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Vols discuss pandemic, football and more

News

2020 worst year in Pigeon Forge’s economic history, but numbers are improving, tourism director says

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Pigeon Forge's tourism director has called 2020 the worst year in the city's economic history, saying it has lost hundreds of millions of dollars due to the pandemic.

News

Knoxville, other cities seeing largest declines in COVID-19 rates, health officials say

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee health officials said that the state's largest metro areas have seen the largest declines in COVID-19.