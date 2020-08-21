KPD: Vehicle loses control, strikes utility pole on McIntyre Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police said they responded to a crash in the 5200 block of McIntyre Road just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, KPD said the driver of the vehicle had already left.

Investigators said they believe the vehicle was traveling west on McIntyre Road when it overcorrected on a curve and lost control.

The vehicle went into a ditch and flipped before hitting a utility pole.

KPD said there was no significant damage to the utility pole. The driver’s condition is unknown.

