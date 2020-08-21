Mask mandate could end before 2021 says Knox Co. Board of Health doctor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When asked if there’s any end to the Knox County Mask Mandate in sight, Dr. Jack Gotcher said it’s a possibility before 2021.

“It’s possible... There are some communities that use positivity rates as a metric... For example: in some communities if the positivity rate falls below 5 percent, they may relax some measures,” said Dr. Gotcher. “But as Dr. Buchanan mentioned yesterday, that is not a very precise way to do things because there’s a whole bunch of ways that the positive rate could go up very quickly.”

Dr. Buchanan used a hypothetical scenario as an example in which there was an outbreak at a jail that could cause the positivity rate to increase. The outbreak would be very contained and therefore not the best way to make decisions on a mandate that would affect the public at large.

“What would be more worrisome is that you have the same rising positivity right spread throughout the community. That would imply, you know, a significant community spread is going on. So, the five benchmarks that we look at improvement in all five benchmarks as much as we can, and that’s what’s going to drive that decision,” said Dr. Gotcher.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.