Morristown Police Dept. mourns death of former officer
The Morristown Police Department is mourning the death of one of its former officers.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
James Robert (Bob) Sidney Grove passed away suddenly on August 18 while working in Huntsville, Alabama, according to his obituary.
He served as an officer with MPD, where he started his career in 1998, before working for the Department of Homeland Security where he served as a Customs and Border Protection Officer since 2005.
His funeral service will be held Friday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home located at 520 Watauga Street in Kingsport.
