Morristown Police Dept. mourns death of former officer

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is mourning the death of one of its former officers.

Our condolences to the family of Officer James Grove who passed away suddenly on Tuesday. Bob began his law enforcement career with us in 1998 before joining @DHSgov. James Grove's Memorial Page https://t.co/9FEgXBNguo — MorristownPolice (@MorristownPD) August 20, 2020

James Robert (Bob) Sidney Grove passed away suddenly on August 18 while working in Huntsville, Alabama, according to his obituary.

He served as an officer with MPD, where he started his career in 1998, before working for the Department of Homeland Security where he served as a Customs and Border Protection Officer since 2005.

His funeral service will be held Friday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home located at 520 Watauga Street in Kingsport.

You can send flowers and read about the life of Grove here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.