Advertisement

New treehouse village open in Gatlinburg

A new treehouse village has opened in Gatlinburg that gives you some of the comforts of home, but out in nature.
Gatlinburg Treehouse Village
Gatlinburg Treehouse Village(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger and Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new treehouse village has opened in Gatlinburg that gives you some of the comforts of home, but out in nature.

Treehouse Grove is in the Norton Creek area of Gatlinburg and offers 8 different options for your family. The designer, Pete Nelson, said he really wanted to work with the trees on the property to incorporate the designs.

“We had the beautiful pleasure of creating these. Drawing them figuring out how the trees would interact with the trees, so that’s the basis of a tree house. So a lot of fun to do,” said Pete Nelson.

Nelson, known as the “Treehouse Master” has appeared on reality tv on Animal Planet for his designs. He says he really wanted to incorporate the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains inside and out.

Outside you’ll find private porches overlooking the creek, even with screened areas so you can isolate from the bugs.

Inside you’ll find a living room area, master bedroom and loft areas, but each house is unique.

“This is my favorite,” said Joseph Ayres, with Treehouse Grove, as he shows one of the houses. “It has a master bedroom with a loft, which is great for the kids, which this has the most private loft. I can hear Norton creek which is just relaxing and it’s a great spot to sit.”

The tree houses all feature two bedrooms and one bath. You can look here to see which treehouse works best for you.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

World Champion jump ropers share their skills

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
Multi-time world champion juim

News

KPD: Vehicle loses control, strikes utility pole on McIntyre Road

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville Police said they responded to a crash in the 5200 block of McIntyre Road just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

News

Knoxville recycling plant still owes taxes, lacks permit to operate after 2019 fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A report from City of Knoxville officials shows that Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Facility which caught fire last summer is now operating without proper permits.

Weather

Rainy at times today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
It's a soggy end to the week, but it's not rainy all day.

Latest News

News

Gov. Lee says state working to release COVID-19 school data

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tennessee could release more data on COVID-19 cases in schools if Gov. Bill Lee gets the answer he wants from the federal government.

News

Delta to block middle seats into 2021

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Delta says it will block middle seats on its planes into 2021.

News

VIDEO: Bear caught climbing dumpster in Gatlinburg

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A man captured a bear climbing a large dumpster in Gatlinburg on video.

News

UT players discuss pandemic, football and more

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Vols discuss pandemic, football and more

News

2020 worst year in Pigeon Forge’s economic history, but numbers are improving, tourism director says

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Pigeon Forge's tourism director has called 2020 the worst year in the city's economic history, saying it has lost hundreds of millions of dollars due to the pandemic.

News

Knoxville, other cities seeing largest declines in COVID-19 rates, health officials say

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee health officials said that the state's largest metro areas have seen the largest declines in COVID-19.