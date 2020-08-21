New treehouse village open in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new treehouse village has opened in Gatlinburg that gives you some of the comforts of home, but out in nature.

Treehouse Grove is in the Norton Creek area of Gatlinburg and offers 8 different options for your family. The designer, Pete Nelson, said he really wanted to work with the trees on the property to incorporate the designs.

“We had the beautiful pleasure of creating these. Drawing them figuring out how the trees would interact with the trees, so that’s the basis of a tree house. So a lot of fun to do,” said Pete Nelson.

Nelson, known as the “Treehouse Master” has appeared on reality tv on Animal Planet for his designs. He says he really wanted to incorporate the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains inside and out.

Outside you’ll find private porches overlooking the creek, even with screened areas so you can isolate from the bugs.

Inside you’ll find a living room area, master bedroom and loft areas, but each house is unique.

“This is my favorite,” said Joseph Ayres, with Treehouse Grove, as he shows one of the houses. “It has a master bedroom with a loft, which is great for the kids, which this has the most private loft. I can hear Norton creek which is just relaxing and it’s a great spot to sit.”

The tree houses all feature two bedrooms and one bath. You can look here to see which treehouse works best for you.

