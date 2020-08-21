Only scattered showers this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WEATHER ALERT is over, and the high school football forecast is making a turn for the better!

We've got widely-spread-out showers this weekend before a distinct warming trend into next week.

Next Friday we'll be watching the tropics very carefully. Two intense storms will enter the Gulf of Mexico before then.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

It's still a little soggy this afternoon, but we should slowly see better sunshine moving south to north. That will eventually us to an early-fall-like high of only 80°, with middle 70s outside the valley. There will be a few isolated storms in the mountains of Sevier, Cocke, and Greene Counties this evening. Most should remain dry for high school football this evening, but bring the rain gear. At least you'll be able to use it to sit on wet bleachers!

There's some fog Saturday morning, as the winds calm. We're a touch warmer, with less overall rain coverage Saturday afternoon. We expect a brief late day burst of rain around dinner, but coverage should stay spotty.

We're slightly warmer in the middle 80s at lower elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Rain largely wraps up Sunday morning. We're a touch below average in temperatures - all across the area. There are plenty of clouds around at times on Sunday, but we will start to see more sunshine emerge by the afternoon.

More sun for the week ahead! (WVLT)

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will feature a few mountainous showers, from the Smoky Mountains to Harlan, Kentucky. That's really about it for rain. We have abundant bright sunshine and hotter weather. We should be pushing 40 90° days by the end of next work-week.

Showers are back next Thursday, but these are not the tropical storms we're following.

However, the end of the week brings some uncertainty. The tropical storms over the open ocean and in the southern Caribbean could interact with each other. That type of weather pattern hasn’t happened in decades!

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

