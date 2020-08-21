Advertisement

People in Downtown Knoxville honoring East Tennessee’s role in the suffrage movement

On August 18th, 1920 an East Tennessee representative cast what is now considered the deciding vote to pass the 19th amendment.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday people celebrated the historic vote in downtown Knoxville. Edward Patrick was handing out yellow roses to the women in his life.

“I bought a dozen roses yesterday and today I gave each of the 11 women in our building one of those roses and the other is for my wife,” said Patrick.

Friends Julianne Behn and Kristen Graham decided how to celebrate the day with a lunch date.

“I came here to have lunch with her and because of this momentous day that celebrates the empowerment and voice of women being represented in legislation,” said Graham.

The Tennessee Women’s Suffrage Memorial is dedicated to 3 Tennessee women who blazed the trail for women today.

“I’m proud to be a Tennessean and celebrate our contribution to women’s history. I’m celebrating that lots of women before me sacrificed and gave up a lot in life to give me this moment to stand here and also the moment to vote,” said Behn.

4-year-old Valerie and her mother Maggie Davis adorned the Harry Burn memorial with yellow flowers. A symbol thanking him for changing his vote.

“I wanted to bring my daughter today to tell her how important it is to exercise that right and how important it is to tell our representatives when we think they are voting in a way we don’t want them to,” said Davis.

There’s a reason the roses are yellow- it’s a sign someone supported the ratification of the 19th amendment.

The race for equality also called the war of the roses. Hannah Rexrode with the East Tennessee Historical Society says it looked like the amendment wouldn’t pass until Burn changed his mind.

“That statue behind us you’ll see Harry Burn and he was a representative from McMinn County. He actually wore a red rose, which meant he was an anti-suffragist. Harry kind of quietly said aye, said yes and he said it’s so quietly and quickly people thought maybe he had misspoken because he was so young and so new. But once they realized that was his vote and that the vote would most likely swing in favor of the ratification the whole place erupted,” said Rexrode.

Burn received a letter from his mother that changed his mind. That letter is now on display at the women’s suffrage exhibit.

“The woman in that statue is Febb Burn, his mother and one of the reasons he voted yes on ratification was because he had a letter in his pocket from her one that said be a good boy,” said Rexrode.

It was a decision that men had to work together on. Patrick wants the women who receive the roses to know he appreciates them.

“I’m just so grateful for the courage of the women back in 1920 and some men who supported them,” said Patrick.

