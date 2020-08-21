Pool sharing? App lets families rent out backyard pools

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — There’s an app for just about everything these days, including an app for renting out your backyard pool.

One Tennessee man is using that app, called Swimply, to make some extra money.

“I thought about spending money going to a pool, but never thought about making it out of my own,” joked Bobby Johnson. Nashville CBS affiliate reported Johnson uses the app for his pool in Hendersonville. To pick out a pool, you can get on the app or scroll through Swimply’s website to find one in your area.

“Just go through, you scroll through the pictures and everything and you pick the best pool you want to pick, and so far, I think they’ve been picking us,” said Johnson.

Johnson told WTVF that he and his wife, Tammy, started using the app last week and already have five appointments. Families can charge up to $60 per group per hour. The Johnson’s said they charge half that.

You can set limitations, too. The Johnson’s allow renters to use their indoor bathroom and their grill.

"We stay in the house and give them their privacy, but if they need anything they knock on the door and we take care of them," he said.

Johnson said the money has been nice, and he enjoys being a good host.

“Everybody’s having a good time, laughing, ain’t no crying, no hooping and hollering, just having a good time,” he said.

