Rainy start with WVLT Weather Alert this morning

It's a soggy end to the week, but it's not rainy all day.
Soggy Start To Friday
Soggy Start To Friday(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday starts off rainy, which is why we have a WVLT Weather Alert for morning commuters. We still have some developing rain and storms at times through the weekend, but warmer days move in again next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with waves of light to moderate rain moving in, and isolated heavier downpours. Temperatures start the day in the upper 60s and pretty much hover there through the late morning, as rain continues at an 80% coverage until midday.

We still have some scattered rain and storms but that earlier arrival of rain does two things: today’s high is now around 80 degrees, and the risk for severe weather is cut down. We have a 40% coverage of our area this afternoon in rain and storms, then spotty this evening through tonight.

It will be cloudy tonight, with fog, and spotty rain, and a low around 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday’s high is around 84 degrees, with a mostly to partly cloudy day and scattered rain and storms popping up in the afternoon.

Sunday comes with a few pop-ups as well. These are going to be more scattered in the higher elevations, and isolated pop-ups in the Valley. Sunday’s high will be around 85 degrees.

Next week starts with a few warmer days. We’ll be around 90 degrees for several days, with isolated pop-ups.

Late week, we’re watching the tropics since this can feed more rain into our area to end the week.

Fri AM 8-Day Forecast
Fri AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

