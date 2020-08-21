Advertisement

Search for missing person prompts dig site in Hamblen County

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working a missing persons case.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin says officials have established a dig site near a home on the Hamblen County/Hawkins County line near Simpson Road in connection to a missing persons case.

Jarnagin said the sheriff’s office is working alongside agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The dig site is located near Whitesburg and a home in the area is also being investigated.

