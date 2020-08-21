Tenn. man arrested after threatening to shoot door-to-door salesman

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Justin Hicks had only been doing door-to-door sales for two weeks when he says a potential customer pulled a gun on him.

WREG reported that Hicks, a former door-to-door sales contractor for AT&T, was working sales leads in Collierville when the incident occurred. Hicks stopped at a home in the Almdale Farms subdivision. He said a woman answered the door, and he began his sales pitch when a man named James Jenkins approached him from behind with a gun.

“The first statement was, ‘Who are you and what are you doing here?’” Hicks said. “So when I turned around to answer his question, he already had the gun pulled out and it was aiming down.” Hicks told WREG that there was no reasoning with Jenkins, and said the woman eventually told him to put up the gun.

Hicks left and filed a complaint with the Collierville Police Department.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. WREG reported he made bond Thursday after turning himself in.

Jenkins is scheduled to be in court November 3.

