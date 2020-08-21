Advertisement

Tenn. man arrested after threatening to shoot door-to-door salesman

Justin Hicks had only been doing door-to-door sales for two weeks when he says a potential customer pulled a gun on him.
James Jenkins
James Jenkins(WREG)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Justin Hicks had only been doing door-to-door sales for two weeks when he says a potential customer pulled a gun on him.

WREG reported that Hicks, a former door-to-door sales contractor for AT&T, was working sales leads in Collierville when the incident occurred. Hicks stopped at a home in the Almdale Farms subdivision. He said a woman answered the door, and he began his sales pitch when a man named James Jenkins approached him from behind with a gun.

“The first statement was, ‘Who are you and what are you doing here?’” Hicks said. “So when I turned around to answer his question, he already had the gun pulled out and it was aiming down.” Hicks told WREG that there was no reasoning with Jenkins, and said the woman eventually told him to put up the gun.

Hicks left and filed a complaint with the Collierville Police Department.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. WREG reported he made bond Thursday after turning himself in.

Jenkins is scheduled to be in court November 3.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Remains found believed to be that of missing person, Hamblen County officials say

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working a missing persons case.

News

Kentucky Derby set for September without fans

Updated: moments ago
|
By Arial Starks
The 146th Kentucky Derby is scheduled for September 5 , but this year there will be no fans present, according to Churchill Downs Incorporated, owners and operators of Derby City Gaming.

News

Blount County officials performing mass testing after several inmates tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced it will perform a mass COVID-19 testing event in its corrections facilities after several inmates tested positive for the virusover the past two weeks.

News

Nazi graffiti sparks investigation in Gatlinburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Gatlinburg police are investigating after a swastika was spray painted outside a store on the strip.

Latest News

News

Tennessee among top 15 states with best early childhood education

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee is among the top 15 of states with the best early childhood education, according to a report from WalletHub.

News

Gov. Lee announces $61 million emergency broadband Grant

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a $61 million emergency grant to improve access to broadband internet across the state.

News

CDC advises cities to let homeless camps stay put amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising cities across the country to no disturb homeless camps during the pandemic.

Weather

Only scattered showers this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
It's a soggy end to the week, but it's not rainy all day.

News

Burglary, shooting suspect arrested in Grainger County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Officials with the Jefferson City Police Department said a burglary and shooting suspect was arrested Wednesday in Grainger County.

News

Mask mandate could end before 2021 says Knox Co. Board of Health doctor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
When asked if there’s any end to the Knox County Mask Mandate in sight, Dr. Gotcher said it’s a possibility before 2021.