Tennesse animal shelter offers week-long ‘home school’ sleepovers with dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Memphis animal shelter announced it will hold a “Home School for Dogs” in August.

The program is a chance for dogs to have a week away from the shelter and learn home training from volunteers.

Memphis Animal Services officials hope the program can allow shelter dogs to learn how to be gentle, polite and friendly house guests in hopes they’ll get adopted quicker.

The shelter is also accepting donations to help with the program. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.