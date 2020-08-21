Advertisement

Tennessee among top 15 states with best early childhood education

Tennessee is among the top 15 of states with the best early childhood education, according to a report from WalletHub.
(WTVY News 4)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Volunteer State ranks 15th on the list and is 12th when it comes to the quality of education. “Quality” is based on early education benchmarks, the requirement of school safety plans and audits and the income requirement for state supported pre-K eligibility.

Source: WalletHub

Washington D.C. ranks first on the report while Indiana came in last.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

