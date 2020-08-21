Tennessee among top 15 states with best early childhood education

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is among the top 15 of states with the best early childhood education, according to a report from WalletHub.

The Volunteer State ranks 15th on the list and is 12th when it comes to the quality of education. “Quality” is based on early education benchmarks, the requirement of school safety plans and audits and the income requirement for state supported pre-K eligibility.

Washington D.C. ranks first on the report while Indiana came in last.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.