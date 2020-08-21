Three hopeful vaccine trials underway at UT Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -East Tennessee is now playing a part in the race for a coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. William Smith with the Alliance for Multispecialty Research- a vaccine research company says they’re looking for thousands of more people to sign up for one of their three trials.

“We’re involved with most of the leaders of the coronavirus vaccine trials,” said Smith.

Smith and his team are conducting them at UT Medical Center. They’re looking for a wide range of ages, health, and jobs.

“Without volunteers, we won’t be able to do these studies. And without the studies, the vaccines can’t get approved and we can’t start getting back to normal,” said Smith.

Half of the people will be getting a placebo- the other half will get the vaccine they are testing. Smith says it's a way for people to get the vaccine before it is available to the public.

“It’s very likely that it will have some if not absolute benefit. the negatives are the side effects like with any vaccine the most common are arm pain at the injection site people feeling a little sense of malaise some people will have a fever and some people will complain of general fatigue,” said Smith.

Smith says it’s one way to be supporting The United States’s push for a vaccine- called Operation Warp Speed.

Warp Speed is shaving off months where we could be getting a proven vaccine. The pharmaceutical companies will be able to produce the vaccines ahead of time while they await the trial results.

“It’s really quite a change from the norm but in no way does it affect the safety or the integrity of the data,” said Smith.

These trials are lasting anywhere between 13 months to 2 years. You can make anywhere between $714-1300 a visit.

“Hopefully, they’ll all work because we will not just need one vaccine. We’re going to need several because you got 8 billion people in the world and most of these vaccines require 2 injections,” said Smith.

Smith says he hopes the Tennessee volunteer spirit will encourage people to help with their research.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.