VIDEO: Bear caught climbing dumpster in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a reason why officials caution leaving food and trash out in the Smokies. It’s because they attract bears.

Rusty Whaley has some experience with that first hand. He captured a bear on video climbing a dumpster in Gatlinburg.

Whaley took the video on Village Loop Road.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has tips on how to coexist with bears, including tips on how to deal with trash and keep it secure so it doesn’t bring bears to your space.

