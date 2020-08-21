Advertisement

World Champion jump ropers share their skills

The Woodards are using jump roping to help people get into shape.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pandemic has lot of people are avoiding crowded gyms and looking for ways to workout at home. Have you thought about jump roping? There’s a pair of world champion jump ropers helping others learn their skills, and giving people a good workout at the same time.

Nick and Kaylee Woodward have both been jumping since they were kids. They met through workshops and competitions years ago, as adults they reconnected. “It probably wasn’t until 2012 when she was coming up to Seattle. I was living there at the time, and she helped me run a camp. And I took her out to eat ...so, we started talking a little bit more of just normal things instead of just jumping. That kind of like started little spark there and so that kind of started the journey for us,” said Nick. They married in 2018 after both moving to Knoxville.

They started their own business called Learnin' the Ropes, sharing their love of jumping with others. "And then when the pandemic hit, clearly we couldn't get in front of people the way we used to anymore. So now we're like okay, let's stop the shows, as you know, but how can we keep sharing it? So, we started doing jump rope fitness programs online," said Nick.

Their videos have been shared all over social media. . "It's so cool, I mean that's what we love. Growing up in the sport, we both fell in love with teaching the sport just through workshops and I mean we've taught all over the world and so to see that happening still all around the world but virtually I mean it's just it's so cool," said Kaylee.

If it’s intimidating they say practice makes perfect. “That’s the biggest thing when you start jumping. You have to just kind of learn your rhythm, learn how your body is moving, things like that. So I will say, for anybody who’s starting off, like don’t try to jump the gun too much,” said Nick.

“A lot of people think that ‘oh my gosh’ if I don’t have perfect joints I can’t jump, but really if you jump correctly, you’re only going to get off the ground about an inch for normal jumping. So, really the impact is similar to jogging... it doesn’t have to be crazy. And then the other thing is, when you are first learning and you might be missing a lot, people get dizzy or some people get discouraged by that and they’re like well I can’t even get a workout in, but you are burning so many calories just by trying,” said Kaylee.

The couple moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky but they say anyone can hop on their videos no matter where they are by visiting their website.

