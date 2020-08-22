KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The 17th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center featuring more than 100 companies showcasing their services.

Patrick Owenby with Wilkerson Windows and Gutters says business is booming with people wanting home improvement projects.

“Now people are at home more so they’re wanting to do projects they have time to do. 80% of our business is booming with gutter guards and guttering,” said Owneby.

Lisa Grove, a customer at the show says that she has been exploring for something new.

“I had windows installed in my house, I had my deck extended and redone. I just purchased a shed which is in the shed as a post to what I just purchased, I’m like wow I should’ve waited,” said Grove.

While people are spending more time at home, they are looking for different home improvement projects.

The show continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 and children under the age of 18 are free.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.