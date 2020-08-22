Bear spotted roaming around ETSU campus Friday.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -A bear was spotted roaming around the campus of East Tennessee State University Friday.

CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported, the bear was seen roaming in between Gilbreath Hall and University School.

According to university spokesperson, ETSU Public Safety officers chased the bear into the woods behind campus where it was last seen.

We can “BEAR-LY” contain our ETSU PRIDE!!! #ETSUPRIDE365 #etsuprideturns25 #etsu #campuscritters @ ETSU National Alumni Association Posted by ETSU National Alumni Association on Friday, August 21, 2020

