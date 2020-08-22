Bear spotted roaming around ETSU campus Friday
A bear was spotted roaming around the campus of East Tennessee State University Friday.
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -A bear was spotted roaming around the campus of East Tennessee State University Friday.
CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported, the bear was seen roaming in between Gilbreath Hall and University School.
According to university spokesperson, ETSU Public Safety officers chased the bear into the woods behind campus where it was last seen.
