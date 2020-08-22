Advertisement

Cat sneaks aboard 1,800-plus mile flight from California to Maine

A cat snuck into a C-17 cargo plane flying out of Travis Air Force base in California and landed in Bangor, Maine earlier this summer.
Cats sneaks aboard 1,800 plus mile flight.
Cats sneaks aboard 1,800 plus mile flight.(WABI)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WABI) -A cat snuck into a C-17 cargo plane flying out of Travis Air Force base in California and landed in Bangor, Maine earlier this summer.

“He apparently caught a ride,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Director of Development at the Bangor Humane Society. “They made a brief stop in Colorado Springs where they think they picked him up. Then when they landed in Bangor they discovered there was a half eaten muffin somewhere on board and a pile of poop.”

The Humane Society said they spent three weeks trying to find the cat’s owner in either California or Colorado and had no success.

Nanci Hamlin and Justin Proulx, both work at Bangor International Airport and offered to adopt.

“Let himself right out of the kennel and this was his house from that point on,” said Proulx. “He had no fear and the other cats were like ‘what is this and what is it in our house for.‘”

The cat has been named Cargo and joins other cats Oliver, Cameron, Ralph and Stoops at the humane society.

The pilot of the plane expressed an interest in adopting Cargo but then was deployed. Proulx and Hamlin said they will foster the cat until he returns and makes a decision.

Proulx and Hamilton encourage anyone who can provide a safe and loving home to adopt.

“It will definitely make your life better,” said Proulx.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jason Wright makes history as youngest, first Black NFL team president

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Wright, a former player and partner at McKinsey and Company, is the first Black person to hold that title in NFL history. At age 38, he's also the youngest.

News

17th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Abby Kousouris
The 17th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center featuring more than 100 companies showcasing their services.

News

Rescue crews recover body of off-duty firefighter who went missing in the Detroit River

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body of off-duty firefighter Sgt. Sivad Johnson has been recovered by Detroit police and fire divers, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police for the Metro Detroit region.

News

Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural to be repainted following vandalism

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris, Lauren Meyers and Abby Kousouris
The mural was defaced on July 29.

News

Two Louisville men arrested in Blount County on drug charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Two Louisville men were arrested on multiple drug charges in Blount County Saturday.

Latest News

WVLT

Scattered showers around today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Spotty to scattered rain will move through this afternoon as temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

News

Bear spotted roaming around ETSU campus Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A bear was spotted roaming around the campus of East Tennessee State University Friday.

News

Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There have now been a total of 5702 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

News

Gov. Lee signs bill reinforcing penalties on some protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Thursday reinforcing penalties on protesters breaking laws during demonstrations.

News

Karns resumes football activities after canceling Friday’s game

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Lauren Meyers
Karns High School announced it will be resuming football practices, games after canceling Friday night’s game, according to a report from Sports Commentator Mark Packer.