Cat sneaks aboard 1,800-plus mile flight from California to Maine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WABI) -A cat snuck into a C-17 cargo plane flying out of Travis Air Force base in California and landed in Bangor, Maine earlier this summer.

“He apparently caught a ride,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Director of Development at the Bangor Humane Society. “They made a brief stop in Colorado Springs where they think they picked him up. Then when they landed in Bangor they discovered there was a half eaten muffin somewhere on board and a pile of poop.”

The Humane Society said they spent three weeks trying to find the cat’s owner in either California or Colorado and had no success.

Nanci Hamlin and Justin Proulx, both work at Bangor International Airport and offered to adopt.

“Let himself right out of the kennel and this was his house from that point on,” said Proulx. “He had no fear and the other cats were like ‘what is this and what is it in our house for.‘”

The cat has been named Cargo and joins other cats Oliver, Cameron, Ralph and Stoops at the humane society.

The pilot of the plane expressed an interest in adopting Cargo but then was deployed. Proulx and Hamlin said they will foster the cat until he returns and makes a decision.

Proulx and Hamilton encourage anyone who can provide a safe and loving home to adopt.

“It will definitely make your life better,” said Proulx.

