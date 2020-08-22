Advertisement

Friday night lights brightening a dark time for some families

Friday night lights brightening a dark time for some families.
Friday night lights brightening a dark time for some families.(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre and Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 22, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -There’s something about high school football that, without question, brings out the smiles, the wallets and families.

When Bryce Thompson isn’t playing football he’s watching it in the stands with his dad at Farragut High School. For a moment, the father and son duo worried COVID-19 would block the season.

“He’s talked a lot about, are we gonna have a season, are we gonna have a season, and I just told him to have faith,” Robert Thompson said.

The games aren’t what they’re used to now that social distancing is in place, masks are on and only 400 home tickets are available. However it didn’t turn all long-time fans away.

“I’m 80 years old and I’m not ready to stop doing everything just because of this,” Kent Parish, a fan, said.  

Not even rain, thunder or lightening could kick the fans off their turf, though mother nature tried several times as fans had to evacuate Friday night.

Some Admirals said no matter the score, they were happy to have a chance to be home and have another chance to bond with family.

“He goes to work a lot, so I try to make the most out of the time (that I have) and I’m like we’re going to the game today and he’s like, ok,” Bryce said.

