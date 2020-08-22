Advertisement

Gov. Lee signs bill reinforcing penalties on some protests

Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Thursday reinforcing penalties on protesters breaking laws during demonstrations.
Governor Bill Lee / Source: (WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Thursday reinforcing penalties on protesters breaking laws during demonstrations.

The law states, those who illegally camp on state property would face a Class E felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, rather than a misdemeanor.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the union had asked Lee to veto the legislation saying it attacks free speech rights.

