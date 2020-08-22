Gov. Lee signs bill reinforcing penalties on some protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Thursday reinforcing penalties on protesters breaking laws during demonstrations.

The law states, those who illegally camp on state property would face a Class E felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, rather than a misdemeanor.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the union had asked Lee to veto the legislation saying it attacks free speech rights.

