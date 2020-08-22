Hamblen County officials searching for man missing for more than a year

HAMBLEN Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office asked for help from the public in finding a 73-year-old man who was missing for more than a year.

According to the sheriff’s office, Leroy James Chamberlin was reported missing March 1, 2019 by relatives in Whitesburg.

Chamberlin is described as a 73-year-old Native American man. He is six feet. three inches tall and around 185 pounds with, gray, shoulder length hair, a beard and brown eyes.

Family members say Chamberlin would often use a walking cane to get around. He also has an Eagle tattoo on upper left arm.

“Mrs. Chamberlin advised that Leroy decided to go live with a friend somewhere in Florida, so he packed his things and left. Mrs. Chamberlin states that she has not heard from him since. She seems to think this was around the end of February, beginning of March 2019. Mr. Chamberlin’s two nieces states that they have not been able to get into contact with him and has filed a missing person report,” the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office (423) 586-3781 or Hamblen County Dispatch non-emergency (423-585-2701).

