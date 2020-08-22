Advertisement

Jason Wright makes history as youngest, first Black NFL team president

Wright, a former player and partner at McKinsey and Company, is the first Black person to hold that title in NFL history. At age 38, he's also the youngest.
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2011, file photo, Arizona Cardinals running back Jason Wright, center, talks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Washington Football Team has hired Jason Wright as team president. He’s the first Black person to hold this job in NFL history and at 38 becomes the youngest team president in the league. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2011, file photo, Arizona Cardinals running back Jason Wright, center, talks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Washington Football Team has hired Jason Wright as team president. He’s the first Black person to hold this job in NFL history and at 38 becomes the youngest team president in the league. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) -There was a historic hire in the NFL this week. The Washington Football Team, formerly known as the Washington Redskins, announced Jason Wright will be its next team president.

Wright, a former player and partner at McKinsey and Company, is the first Black person to hold that title in NFL history. At age 38, he's also the youngest.

Wright joins Washington at a tumultuous time. On top of the issues the organization was already facing, earlier this week head coach Ron Rivera announced he has been diagnosed with cancer. Wright described Rivera as “a rock.”

”He’s doing great. Both physically, psychologically, spiritually, and I think you’ve seen that in what’s come from him,” Wright told “CBS This Morning: Saturday.” “It doesn’t change anything for me except that ... I already knew we really need to take care of our people in a different way and do culture in a different way and be people-centric. I just needed to jump into that quite a bit earlier to take care of our folks because it’s hard for everybody in the community.”

In July, more than a dozen former female employees made allegations of sexual harassment against team officials. Subsequently, Wright has been called on to reshape the culture in Washington, something he says he has experience with.

"It is a big thing to undertake. But frankly, it's something that every organization needs to do to remain high performing. And gratefully, I've been able to do that over the last seven to eight years with my former company, helping organizations get on that journey," Wright said. "I think, fundamentally, it's at the individual level about their mindsets, their behaviors, the incentives around why they do their work. And then transparency, a culture that shines a light on the behaviors that we want in a positive way and shines a light on those that we don't want in the culture and help to move it into a positive direction. And we've also got to get things right technically in the process and policy sort of way."

The team also dropped its nickname, Redskins, following decades of criticism. Wright said input from fans within the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, locally known as "the DMV," will be key in finding a new name.

"It's so much more than a name. It's so much more than a logo. It's an identity," Wright said. "And because it's so important and because it's going to inform so many things, we need to have an open collaborative, what I've been calling a community-based process. Engaging the fans, the ones who really embody the identity of the club out in the world. They need to be engaged substantively and over time. We need to get our players, staff, sponsors, and also the leaders in the DMV area because it needs to represent the DMV."

"It's going to take some time," Wright said. "At the end, whether it's the name that my friends want, or my kids want, or whatever it is, everybody should be able to see their fingerprints on the process and be united in the go-forward identity."

All of the obstacles come amid the uncertainty of playing the upcoming season during the coronavirus pandemic. In spite of all the challenges, Wright welcomes the chance to put an enduring mark on the franchise.

“The opportunities to really shape things for the future of this franchise are massive. You know, we’re getting ready to establish a new identity. That’s going to inform the way that we impact the world,” Wright said. “Down the road we get to build a new stadium. So there’s so much that feels like you really get to put your imprint on something lasting, that it’s an exciting thing to be a part of.”

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

17th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Abby Kousouris
The 17th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center featuring more than 100 companies showcasing their services.

News

Rescue crews recover body of off-duty firefighter who went missing in the Detroit River

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body of off-duty firefighter Sgt. Sivad Johnson has been recovered by Detroit police and fire divers, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police for the Metro Detroit region.

News

Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural to be repainted following vandalism

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris, Lauren Meyers and Abby Kousouris
The mural was defaced on July 29.

News

Two Louisville men arrested in Blount County on drug charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Two Louisville men were arrested on multiple drug charges in Blount County Saturday.

Latest News

News

Cat sneaks aboard 1,800-plus mile flight from California to Maine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A cat snuck into a C-17 cargo plane flying out of Travis Air Force base in California and landed in Bangor, Maine earlier this summer.

WVLT

Scattered showers around today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Spotty to scattered rain will move through this afternoon as temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

News

Bear spotted roaming around ETSU campus Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A bear was spotted roaming around the campus of East Tennessee State University Friday.

News

Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There have now been a total of 5702 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

News

Gov. Lee signs bill reinforcing penalties on some protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Thursday reinforcing penalties on protesters breaking laws during demonstrations.

News

Karns resumes football activities after canceling Friday’s game

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Lauren Meyers
Karns High School announced it will be resuming football practices, games after canceling Friday night’s game, according to a report from Sports Commentator Mark Packer.