Knox County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19, two others in quarantine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Commission Chair Hugh Nystrom told WVLT News that one commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19 and two others are in quarantine.

According to Nystrom, Eighth District Commissioner Richie Beeler tested positive for the virus and two other commissioners, Carson Dailey and Charles Busler, who work closely with him have been asked to stay home until the end of August.

Commission Chair Nystrom shared the news with the other commissioners and the public Friday night:

“This afternoon, I was informed that three of our County Commissioners have been asked by the Knox County Health Department to stay at home as a safety measure related to COVID19. While it would be possible from a health-standpoint to have the Commission meeting on Monday as currently scheduled, I have decided to change the meeting from an in-person meeting to a zoom-based meeting. By changing this meeting to a virtual format, the commissioners mentioned above will be able to participate in the meeting and continue to represent their constituents so that their voices are heard. In spite of the current situation in which we find ourselves because of COVID-19, your Knox County government continues to function and work to make our community an even better place.”

The positive results came after Beeler started feeling sick Tuesday leading to him getting tested for the virus Wednesday.

Ninth District Commissioner Dailey shared in a Facebook post Friday that he was under quarantine after contact tracing. He shared Saturday evening that he took a rapid COVID-19 test and his results came back negative for the virus.

According to Nystrom, since the commission meeting will be held virtually, anyone who had already signed up for public forum will still be able to do so via zoom.

“I have often stated that I am thankful to live in Knox County, Tennessee, and the response of this community to the challenges that we face has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Nystrom. “I would like to thank Dr. Buchanan and the Knox County Health Department, the Mayor and his staff, my fellow Commissioners and all of the employees in Knox County for all of your hard work as we continue to deal with this crisis.”

