Knox County Schools sharing ‘limited data’ on COVID-19 cases

Knox County Schools announced Friday that they would be sharing "limited data" on COVID-19 cases that occur in county schools.
Empty school classroom.
Empty school classroom.(Source: Pixabay)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced Friday that they would be sharing “limited data” on COVID-19 cases that occur in county schools.

According to an email sent out from Superintendent Bob Thomas, the “districtwide data” about cases will be available on the school system’s dashboard, which can be found here beginning Monday.

Governor Lee said Thursday that his administration was working to release data on schools; however, he, Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey and Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn pointed to privacy laws as to why they couldn’t release more specific details on cases in schools.

You can watch that media conference below:

Knox County Schools are set to resume August 24.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

