KPD searching for missing child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Police said William Glenn Jr., who goes by EJ, left his home in the 2700 block of MLK Jr. Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials said he left to go to an unknown location.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

