Nashville woman accused of kicking nurse in the face, biting officer at hospital following alleged DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT/WZTV) - A Nashville woman is facing at least seven charges after police say she kicked a nurse and a police officer in the face and bit another officer.

WZTV reported officers with the Franklin Police Department were called to a restaurant near Meridian Blvd. Friday morning around 12:30 after receiving reports of a woman recklessly driving in the parking lot, nearly hitting several vehicles.

Alicia Perlson was arrested and taken into custody after police say she showed signs of being impaired. While at the hospital for blood alcohol testing, police say Perlson became belligerent and kicked a nurse and police officer in the face and bit another officer.

Perlson is charged with DUI, violation of the implied consent law, two counts of disorderly conduct and three counts of assault.

She was released from jail on a $7,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court on November 21.

