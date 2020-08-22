Rescue crews recover body of off-duty firefighter who went missing in the Detroit River

(CNN)-The body of off-duty firefighter Sgt. Sivad Johnson has been recovered by Detroit police and fire divers, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police for the Metro Detroit region.

According to state police, units are clearing the scene and police will not be providing any further updates.

After the search was stopped yesterday due to darkness, the search is continuing today off the Belle Isle beach by DPD and DFD. MSP divers are headed to Belle Isle to relieve those divers and continue the search throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/vCtQsjWMPN — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 22, 2020

Johnson went missing Friday after attempting to rescue swimmers in distress, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell tells CNN.

Sgt. Sivad Johnson, a Detroit firefighter who was off duty and with his 10-year-old daughter, jumped into the Detroit River near Belle Isle after three girls signaled they were having trouble swimming, Fornell said.

A civilian also jumped in and rescued one girl. Boaters rescued the other two, he said.

Once everyone was out of the water, Johnson's daughter realized her father was not among the crowd and called police to let them know he was still in the water, Fornell said.

Police and fire officials searched for his body until 3 a.m. ET Saturday and later resumed the search using sonar equipment, according to Fornell.

Officials plan to continue the search until Johnson is recovered.

