Advertisement

SC has first sighting of black and white tegu lizard

South Carolina has documented its first sighting of a black and white tegu lizard, a species officials say re popular in the pet trade.
Tegu
Tegu(WMBF)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) — South Carolina has documented its first sighting of a black and white tegu lizard, a species officials say are popular in the pet trade.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, officials had received reports of the lizard before, but had not been able to confirm those.

The lizard removed from Lexington County was an adult female measuring 2.5 feet long. WMBF reported that tegus are omnivorous and eat birds, small mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fruits, vegetables, insects and eggs.

“The introduction of any non-native species can have serious negative impacts on native wildlife. Black and white tegus are no exception,” said SCDNR herpetologist Andrew Grosse, “Tegus mature and reproduce quickly, though most concerning may be their preference for eggs and the potential impacts to our native ground-nesting birds like turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise.”

As a non-native species, tegus in the wild in South Carolina are not protected by state wildlife laws or regulations.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thousands of Hasbro water guns sold at Target recalled due to lead

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
More than 50,000 water guns sold at Target are being recalled by Hasbro, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

News

KPD searching for missing child

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 9-year-old boy.

News

Nashville woman accused of kicking nurse in the face, biting officer at hospital following alleged DUI

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Nashville woman is facing at least seven charges after police say she kicked a nurse and a police officer in the face and bit another officer.

News

Hamblen County officials searching for man missing for more than a year

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to the sheriff’s office, Leroy James Chamberlin was reported missing from March 1, 2019 by relatives in Whitesburg.

News

Bear taking stroll in downtown Gatlinburg no surprise to experts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Bear experts say it’s not surprising to see a bear in downtown Gatlinburg, but what’s shocking is the bear seen in a video recently doesn’t seem bothered by all the people.

Latest News

News

Knox County Schools sharing ‘limited data’ on COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Knox County Schools announced Friday that they would be sharing "limited data" on COVID-19 cases that occur in county schools.

Weather

Only scattered showers this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
It's a soggy end to the week, but it's not rainy all day.

News

Remains found believed to be that of missing person, Hamblen County officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working a missing persons case.

News

Kentucky Derby set for September without fans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The 146th Kentucky Derby is scheduled for September 5 , but this year there will be no fans present, according to Churchill Downs Incorporated, owners and operators of Derby City Gaming.

News

Tenn. man arrested after threatening to shoot door-to-door salesman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Justin Hicks had only been doing door-to-door sales for two weeks when he says a potential customer pulled a gun on him.