SC has first sighting of black and white tegu lizard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) — South Carolina has documented its first sighting of a black and white tegu lizard, a species officials say are popular in the pet trade.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, officials had received reports of the lizard before, but had not been able to confirm those.

The lizard removed from Lexington County was an adult female measuring 2.5 feet long. WMBF reported that tegus are omnivorous and eat birds, small mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fruits, vegetables, insects and eggs.

“The introduction of any non-native species can have serious negative impacts on native wildlife. Black and white tegus are no exception,” said SCDNR herpetologist Andrew Grosse, “Tegus mature and reproduce quickly, though most concerning may be their preference for eggs and the potential impacts to our native ground-nesting birds like turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise.”

As a non-native species, tegus in the wild in South Carolina are not protected by state wildlife laws or regulations.

