SC parents charged in baby’s death

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - Two people are in custody in the death of a baby who died in May, South Carolina investigators say.

WBTV reported the investigation began May 20 at a home off of Saluda Road when a call came in to 911 for medical assistance with an unconscious child. Deputies said EMS arrived shortly after and pronounced a 5-month-old boy dead at the scene.

The child’s parents, 21-year-old Natricia Wright and 22-year-old Shederick Gallman, were charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.

Records claim that the parents “committed homicide by child abuse and/or neglect” from December 4 through May 20, which appears to be all of, or most of, the child’s life, WBTV reported.

“The death occurred under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life by failing to provide adequate food, or health care resulting in the child suffering chronic malnutrition,” the arrest warrant reads.

WBTV reported that Wright and Gallman were in the Union County Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing. They could face 20 years to life in prison.

