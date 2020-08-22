Advertisement

SC parents charged in baby’s death

Two people are in custody in the death of a baby who died in May, South Carolina investigators say.
22-year-old Shederick Gallman, left, 21-year-old Natricia Wright, right
22-year-old Shederick Gallman, left, 21-year-old Natricia Wright, right((Source: Chester County Sheriff's Office))
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - Two people are in custody in the death of a baby who died in May, South Carolina investigators say.

WBTV reported the investigation began May 20 at a home off of Saluda Road when a call came in to 911 for medical assistance with an unconscious child. Deputies said EMS arrived shortly after and pronounced a 5-month-old boy dead at the scene.

The child’s parents, 21-year-old Natricia Wright and 22-year-old Shederick Gallman, were charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.

Records claim that the parents “committed homicide by child abuse and/or neglect” from December 4 through May 20, which appears to be all of, or most of, the child’s life, WBTV reported.

“The death occurred under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life by failing to provide adequate food, or health care resulting in the child suffering chronic malnutrition,” the arrest warrant reads.

WBTV reported that Wright and Gallman were in the Union County Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing. They could face 20 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Varsity All Access: Scores from first Friday of 2020 high school football season

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Nash Armstrong
Varsity All Access brings scores from all over East Tennessee.

Weather

Only scattered showers this weekend

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
It's a soggy end to the week, but it's not rainy all day.

News

Remains found believed to be that of missing person, Hamblen County officials say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working a missing persons case.

News

Thousands of Hasbro water guns sold at Target recalled due to lead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
More than 50,000 water guns sold at Target are being recalled by Hasbro, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Latest News

News

KPD: Child found safe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 9-year-old boy.

News

Nashville woman accused of kicking nurse in the face, biting officer at hospital following alleged DUI

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Nashville woman is facing at least seven charges after police say she kicked a nurse and a police officer in the face and bit another officer.

News

Hamblen County officials searching for man missing for more than a year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to the sheriff’s office, Leroy James Chamberlin was reported missing from March 1, 2019 by relatives in Whitesburg.

News

Bear taking stroll in downtown Gatlinburg no surprise to experts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Bear experts say it’s not surprising to see a bear in downtown Gatlinburg, but what’s shocking is the bear seen in a video recently doesn’t seem bothered by all the people.

News

SC has first sighting of black and white tegu lizard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
South Carolina has documented its first sighting of a black and white tegu lizard, a species officials say re popular in the pet trade.

News

Knox County Schools sharing ‘limited data’ on COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Knox County Schools announced Friday that they would be sharing "limited data" on COVID-19 cases that occur in county schools.