Scattered rain Sunday afternoon, then watching the Tropics

We climb the ladder - slowly but surely - early next week, topping out near 90°.

All eyes are on Laura and Marco Thursday and Friday here at home. Their track and intensity is still not a 'given.'

We're lookin' good for Saturday grilling or just relaxing on the porch. There are only a few more storms out and there on the map and they're wrapping up just after dusk. Temps should quickly drop to the lower 70s, leading to some Sunday morning fog.

Sunday starts quiet - apart from the patches of fog. We have good sunshine for the first 2/3 of the day in the Valley, but some thunder rumbles move in after 1:00 p.m. in the mountains and Plateau. Storms flare up after 2:30 in the Valley. They're nominally less likely than the rain on Saturday.

Rain largely wraps up Sunday morning. We're a touch below average in temperatures - all across the area. There are plenty of clouds around at times on Sunday, but we will start to see more sunshine emerge by the afternoon.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will feature a few mountainous showers, from the Smoky Mountains to Harlan, Kentucky. That's really about it for rain. We have abundant bright sunshine and hotter weather. We should be pushing 40 90° days by the end of next work-week.

Showers are back next Thursday, as we carefully watch the tropics...

However, the end of the week brings some uncertainty. The tropical storms over the open ocean and in the southern Caribbean could interact with each other. That type of weather pattern hasn't happened in decades!

Marco should come into the Gulf like a buzzsaw, but it’s looking to be a very small storm. It could easily weaken before even reaching West Tennessee. Laura is the more likely of the two to bring us rain, though for now, the bands largely miss us.

