Scattered showers around today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty to scattered rain will move through this afternoon as temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

We’re looking to see a few more rain drops that pull through on our Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures.

Overnight Sunday we’ll have partly cloudy skies, patches of fog and temperatures in the mid 60s.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will feature a few mountainous showers, from the Smoky Mountains to Harlan, Kentucky. That's really about it for rain. We have abundant bright sunshine and hotter weather. We should be pushing 40 90° days by the end of next work-week.

Showers are back next Thursday, but these are not the tropical storms we're following.

However, the end of the week brings some uncertainty. The tropical storms over the open ocean and in the southern Caribbean could interact with each other. That type of weather pattern hasn’t happened in decades!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.