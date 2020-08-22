Advertisement

Thousands of Hasbro water guns sold at Target recalled due to lead

More than 50,000 water guns sold at Target are being recalled by Hasbro, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Super Soakers recalled
Super Soakers recalled(USCPSC)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WVLT/CNN) - More than 50,000 water guns sold at Target are being recalled by Hasbro, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"The decorative sticker on the water tank of the water blaster toys contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban," the notice said.

CNN reported that lead exposure in children can lead to impaired cognition and behavioral disorders, among other effects.

The recalled products are the Super Soaker XP 20 and the Super Soaker XP 30.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

