Two Louisville men arrested in Blount County on drug charges

Two Louisville men were arrested on multiple drug charges in Blount County Saturday.
Jerry Cody Lawson and Jonathan De'Shawn Jones are in jail on multiple drug charges
Jerry Cody Lawson and Jonathan De'Shawn Jones are in jail on multiple drug charges
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Louisville men were arrested on multiple drug charges in Blount County Saturday.

According to a report from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, investigators went to a home on McCosh Road to serve the residents with burglary warrants. Upon arrival, officials said they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view. This led to investigators obtaining a search warrant, and after further searching BCSO deputies discovered “three firearms and at least nine ounces of heroin and some cocaine”.

BCSO Deputies, officers with the Alcoa Police Department and officers with the Maryville Police Department said the home contained more than $40,000 worth of drugs at the time of the search.

Jonathan De’Shawn Jones, 34, of Louisville is charged with possession of heroin with intent to resell, possession of cocaine with intent to resell, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold.

He is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $285,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9:00 a.m. on August 26

The other suspect, Jerry Cody Lawson, 29, of Louisville is charged with possession of heroin with intent to resell, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold.

He is being held on a $210,000 bond at the Blount County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to appear in the Blount County General Sessions Court at 9:00 a.m. on August 26.

This is an ongoing investigation.

