Varsity All Access: Scores from first Friday of 2020 high school football season

Despite weather delays around East Tennessee, high school football kicked off for dozens of teams
Powell Panthers kick off 2020 high school season.
Powell Panthers kick off 2020 high school season.(WVLT)
By Nash Armstrong
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many wondered if high school football in Tennessee would happen amid 2020′s COVID-19 pandemic. With protocols in place for teams and fans, area squads hit the field Friday night.

Here’s a breakdown of scores from around East Tennessee:

Anderson Co. 41, Clinton 6

CAK 28, Daniel Boone 14

Campbell Co. 29, Cocke Co. 3

Coalfield 40, Wartburg Central 8

Grainger 44, Cumberland Gap 14

Heritage 21, Lenoir City 7

Kingston 35, Harriman 12

Knoxville Catholic 42, Chuckey-Doak 0

Knoxville Central 26, Cleveland 16

Knoxville Grace 34, Stone Memorial 14

Knoxville Halls 31, Gibbs 17 (Thu) *

Loudon 41, Greenback 0

Maryville 49, William Blount 7

McMinn Co. 20, McMinn Central 0

Meigs Co. 27, Sweetwater 7

Oak Ridge 40, Hardin Valley 0

Oneida 14, Oliver Springs 6

Powell 26, Beech 24

Rockwood 36, Midway 35

Tellico Plains 8, Sequoyah 0

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

