Varsity All Access: Scores from first Friday of 2020 high school football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many wondered if high school football in Tennessee would happen amid 2020′s COVID-19 pandemic. With protocols in place for teams and fans, area squads hit the field Friday night.

Here’s a breakdown of scores from around East Tennessee:

Anderson Co. 41, Clinton 6

CAK 28, Daniel Boone 14

Campbell Co. 29, Cocke Co. 3

Coalfield 40, Wartburg Central 8

Grainger 44, Cumberland Gap 14

Heritage 21, Lenoir City 7

Kingston 35, Harriman 12

Knoxville Catholic 42, Chuckey-Doak 0

Knoxville Central 26, Cleveland 16

Knoxville Grace 34, Stone Memorial 14

Knoxville Halls 31, Gibbs 17 (Thu) *

Loudon 41, Greenback 0

Maryville 49, William Blount 7

McMinn Co. 20, McMinn Central 0

Meigs Co. 27, Sweetwater 7

Oak Ridge 40, Hardin Valley 0

Oneida 14, Oliver Springs 6

Powell 26, Beech 24

Rockwood 36, Midway 35

Tellico Plains 8, Sequoyah 0

