Varsity All Access: Scores from first Friday of 2020 high school football season
Despite weather delays around East Tennessee, high school football kicked off for dozens of teams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many wondered if high school football in Tennessee would happen amid 2020′s COVID-19 pandemic. With protocols in place for teams and fans, area squads hit the field Friday night.
Here’s a breakdown of scores from around East Tennessee:
Anderson Co. 41, Clinton 6
CAK 28, Daniel Boone 14
Campbell Co. 29, Cocke Co. 3
Coalfield 40, Wartburg Central 8
Grainger 44, Cumberland Gap 14
Heritage 21, Lenoir City 7
Kingston 35, Harriman 12
Knoxville Catholic 42, Chuckey-Doak 0
Knoxville Central 26, Cleveland 16
Knoxville Grace 34, Stone Memorial 14
Knoxville Halls 31, Gibbs 17 (Thu) *
Loudon 41, Greenback 0
Maryville 49, William Blount 7
McMinn Co. 20, McMinn Central 0
Meigs Co. 27, Sweetwater 7
Oak Ridge 40, Hardin Valley 0
Oneida 14, Oliver Springs 6
Powell 26, Beech 24
Rockwood 36, Midway 35
Tellico Plains 8, Sequoyah 0
