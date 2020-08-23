A few showers have started to develop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to a few rain drops across the area and some patches of fog. Today will be slightly warmer than Saturday.

If you’re packing to head out on the lake today just know it’s going to be a nice smooth ride on the water. Light winds and temperatures won’t be as unbearable as the past few weekends. Still pack the sunscreen as the UV Index will be a 9 today which is very high.

A few scattered showers will develop as we move into the afternoon, some heavy rain at times. Overall this weekend though we’ll pick up between a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain.

Tonight another calm evening as the storms fade a leave a partly cloudy sky. Watch for some areas of fog on Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday should start off partly sunny and we’ll finish the day with a spotty storm. Highs on Monday will nudge up again to the mid to upper 80s.

We’re closer to 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday with just a 20% chance for a storm to develop. Of course later in the week is when we’ll be watching the tropics as two storms move their way into the gulf and could bring more increased rain chances to our area.

