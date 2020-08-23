Advertisement

Clarksville man accused of shooting, killing wife, two young children

A Clarksville man is accused of shooting and killing his wife and their two small children.
Jordan Hazel is charges with three counts of homicide
Jordan Hazel is charges with three counts of homicide(Crossville Police Dept.)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Clarksville man is accused of shooting and killing his wife and their two small children.

Officers with the Clarksville Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jordan Hazel Thursday outside of his home on the 200 block of Mills Drive. According to records, Hazel lived at the reidence with his wife Keara Hazel, 23, and their children, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old.

Police said around 10:48 Thursday morning, officers responded to the home where they found Keara Hazel and the two children dead and suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, WTVC reported.

A neighbor who lives across the street says she was home at the time of the incident.

"I don't know if the lady that was screaming is the last screams of the lady that passed away or if it's the person that found them, or if someone found them," Rivera said. "I don't know. I just started crying when I found out."

Other neighbors recounted the incident.

"It's hard to believe," Neighbor Todd Surber said. "It's so close to home, but the sad thing is, it's two little kids. It's two kids. They didn't need to have that happen to them. They didn't even get a chance."

Jordan Hazel was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges including three counts of homicide.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Detective McClintock at 931-648-0656, ext 5465, or call the TIPSLINE 931-645-8277.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Clarksville Police asking for public’s assistance in shooting investigation

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Police are searching for a person of interest, Joshua Dycus, who left the scene of the shooting.

Weather

Scattered rain Sunday afternoon, then watching the Tropics

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have 90s early in the week, but all 'eyes' are on Laura and Marco

News

Knox County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19, two others in quarantine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Eighth District Commissioner Richie Beeler tested positive for the virus and two other commissioners, Carson Dailey and Charles Busler, who work closely with him have been asked to stay home until the end of August.

News

Jason Wright makes history as youngest, first Black NFL team president

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Wright, a former player and partner at McKinsey and Company, is the first Black person to hold that title in NFL history. At age 38, he's also the youngest.

Latest News

News

17th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Abby Kousouris
The 17th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center featuring more than 100 companies showcasing their services.

News

Rescue crews recover body of off-duty firefighter who went missing in the Detroit River

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body of off-duty firefighter Sgt. Sivad Johnson has been recovered by Detroit police and fire divers, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police for the Metro Detroit region.

News

Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural to be repainted following vandalism

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris, Lauren Meyers and Abby Kousouris
The mural was defaced on July 29.

News

Two Louisville men arrested in Blount County on drug charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Two Louisville men were arrested on multiple drug charges in Blount County Saturday.

News

Cat sneaks aboard 1,800-plus mile flight from California to Maine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A cat snuck into a C-17 cargo plane flying out of Travis Air Force base in California and landed in Bangor, Maine earlier this summer.

WVLT

Scattered showers around today

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Spotty to scattered rain will move through this afternoon as temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.