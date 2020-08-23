Clarksville man accused of shooting, killing wife, two young children

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Clarksville man is accused of shooting and killing his wife and their two small children.

Officers with the Clarksville Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jordan Hazel Thursday outside of his home on the 200 block of Mills Drive. According to records, Hazel lived at the reidence with his wife Keara Hazel, 23, and their children, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old.

Police said around 10:48 Thursday morning, officers responded to the home where they found Keara Hazel and the two children dead and suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, WTVC reported.

A neighbor who lives across the street says she was home at the time of the incident.

"I don't know if the lady that was screaming is the last screams of the lady that passed away or if it's the person that found them, or if someone found them," Rivera said. "I don't know. I just started crying when I found out."

Other neighbors recounted the incident.

"It's hard to believe," Neighbor Todd Surber said. "It's so close to home, but the sad thing is, it's two little kids. It's two kids. They didn't need to have that happen to them. They didn't even get a chance."

Jordan Hazel was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges including three counts of homicide.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Detective McClintock at 931-648-0656, ext 5465, or call the TIPSLINE 931-645-8277.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.