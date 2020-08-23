Advertisement

Clarksville Police asking for public’s assistance in shooting investigation

Police are searching for a person of interest, Joshua Dycus, who left the scene of the shooting.
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in a shooting investigation.

According to police, investigators are looking into a shooting incident that happened in the area of Tracy Lane and Blackjack Way around 11:54 a.m. Saturday.

One victim is in the hospital in critical conditions after suffering gunshot wounds.

Police are searching for a person of interest, Joshua Dycus, who left the scene of the shooting.

UPDATE: Clarksville Police are no longer looking for Joshua Dycus; he has been located. Clarksville Police Requesting...

Posted by Clarksville Police Department on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Dycus is described as a black man who is around five feet, eight inches tall and weighs around 142 pounds.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Dycus or any information on the shooting is encouraged to call the 911 Tipline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

